Gov. Wolf orders all Montgomery County schools, public spaces closed amid COVID-19 outbreak

As the coronavirus outbreak continues to spread throughout the state of Pennsylvania, Govenor Tom Wolf addressed the public to explain new plans to prevent further cases Thursday.

Gov. Wolf has confirmed that all Montgomery County schools, public spaces, and gathering spaces to be closed for two weeks.

"As you know, since last Friday the number of known COVID-19 cases has grown from 2 to 22," Gov. Wolf said at the beginning of his public address.

He cited the efforts of other cities and countries to control the spread of the COVID-19 as the reason they've decided to begin implementing "social-distancing" efforts statewide.

Due to the rapid growth in Montgomery County, officials have ordered special provisions. With 13 confirmed positive COVID-19 cases in Montgomery County, public officials are concerned that more cases might arise if preventative measures are not taken.

"In Montgomery County, I am ordering the closure of all schools, community centers, gyms and entertainment venues," Gov. Wolf explained. "This includes all Y's, theaters, sporting events, concerts, and I am strongly recommending the closure of non-essential retail facilities. It includes schools of all types such as pre-K, higher education and private schools."

Gov. Wolf also stated that mass gatherings (of 250 individuals or more) including conferences and rallies should be suspended.

By closing these spaces and establishments, Pennsylvania officials hope that this will prevent the rapid spread of the COVID-19 disease.

"The health and safety of all Pennsylvanians -- that's my primary concern," Gov. Wolf added.

However, critical infrastructure including all healthcare facilities such as pharmacies, adult daycare centers, urgent care facilities, primary facilities, out-patient services, long-term care facilities, and hospitals will remain open.

Gas stations, grocery stores, government offices, public safety and correctional facilities, public health facilities, and utility services will also remain open at this time.

A "no-visitor" policy will be implemented at all correctionall facilities and nursing homes.

Officials are also recommending that religious leaders exercise discretion in order to

Essential public transportation services are expected to remain open with some scheduling changes and restrictions.

Amtrak will operate on a reduced schedule and the Ardmore stop will be closed for two weeks beginning Friday. The Wolf Adminstration is working with SEPTA to evaluate "potential impacts" and will provide updates as they come.

While freedom of travel will remain, the governor is asking that people refrain from non-essential travel and is authorizing a 10 work day paid absence for individuals who don't have telework capacities.

Employees within the state are instructed to work from home if they have to commute to or from Montgomery County.

