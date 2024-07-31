Expand / Collapse search

Simone Biles is coming to Philadelphia: Here's how you can see the Olympian

By FOX 29 Staff
Updated  July 31, 2024 1:01pm EDT
PARIS, FRANCE - JULY 28: Simone Biles from Team United States reacts after her exercise on the balance beam during day two of the Olympic Games Paris 2024 at the Bercy Arena on July 28, 2024 in Paris, France. (Photo by Tom Weller/VOIGT/GettyImages)

PHILADELPHIA - You just watched her win gold on your TV, but now you have the chance to see Simone Biles in person!

The most decorated U.S. Olympic gymnast is heading to Philadelphia later this year as part of the "Gold Over America Tour."

The tour will make a stop at the Wells Fargo Center on Friday, October 4.

Biles will lead some of America's best gymnasts in an "exhilarating display of jaw-dropping athletic brilliance and high-energy choreography."

Maybe you'll catch a glimpse of some signature Biles' moves!

Tickets are on sale now.