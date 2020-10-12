Sit-in protest held at Harriet’s Bookshop in Fishtown in show of support

Song and dance set the mood for a very unique “sit-in” protest Monday. The people in the audience showed up to support and protest with Harriet's Bookshop.

The Fishtown store was one of several Black-owned businesses to receive racist, threatening emails last month.

The shop’s owner invited community members to show up to listen to speakers and identify ways we can collectively make a difference. The theme was to protect or serve. The demonstrators reflected on the past, quoting the store’s namesake Harriet Tubman.

“We cannot move forward in this country until we actually start looking at the stains and the sordid history and actually doing something about it,” owner Jeannie Cook said.

The demonstration revolved around a book about the caste system, which was handed out to the first 50 people in line.

___

Advertisement

RELATED:

Philadelphia business owners say they received racist emails

___

For the latest local news, sports and weather, download the FOX 29 News app.

DOWNLOAD: FOX 29 NEWS APP

Sign up for emails from FOX 29, including our daily Good Day Digest newsletter!