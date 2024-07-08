Sixers gift Tyrese Maxey Iverson-era black jersey, but they aren't coming back just yet

article

One week after star point guard Tyrese Maxey signed a 5-year, $204-million maximum contract extension with the 76ers, the team shared video of a tribute they organized to show the Philly favorite just how loved he is.

The 76ers posted a YouTube video on Sunday entitled, "For the Franchise," showing the exhibition that celebrated his most memorable moments in Philadelphia.

The ceremony featured appearances and words from Maxey’s family, teammate Joel Embiid, head coach Nick Nurse, agent Rich Paul and Sixers legend Julius "Dr. J" Erving, who presented Maxey with a No.0 jersey sporting the black design the team wore when they won the Eastern Conference title in 2001.

Fans speculated that the jerseys may finally be making their return to game action. Sources with the organization told FOX 29 they were formulating plans to bring the threads back, but they would not return during the 2024-25 NBA season.

A blown-up SLAM Magazine cover of Maxey donning the iconic jersey often associated with franchise icon Allen Iverson turned heads at the ceremony, as well as the showcase of Maxey’s many honors including his All-Star weekend highlights and 2019 McDonald’s All-American ring.

A headline on the magazine cover read, "The Fans Asked & Philly Answered: 76ers Classic Edition."

Maxey’s voice shook as he thanked attendees and fans standing with Irving underneath his 76ers jersey which will hang in the rafters at the Wells Fargo Center.

"I worked really hard, and I sacrificed a lot," Maxey said in the video. "I really do appreciate y’all for taking a chance on me and allowing me to be a part of this."