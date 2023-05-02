Sixers' C Joel Embiid named NBA MVP

article

Philadelphia 76ers All-Star center Joel Embiid has been named the NBA's Most Valuable Player for the first time in his career.

Embiid, 29, defeated two-time defending MVP Nikola Jokic from the Denver Nuggets and Giannis Antetokounmpo from the Milwaukee Bucks, who won the award in 2019 and 2020.

The 7-foot center lead the league in field goals (728), points per game (33.1), and finished second in total points (2183) to Boston Celtics forward Jayson Tatum.

Winning the MVP award has been a long time coming for Embiid, who already has 6 All-Star Game nominations and has lead the league in scoring twice.

The Sixers drafted Embiid with the third overall pick in the 2014 NBA Draft out of the University of Kansas. A foot injury prevented him from playing, however, until 2016.

Embiid is the first Sixer to win league MVP since Allen Iverson won the honor in 2001.