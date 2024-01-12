Expand / Collapse search
Sixers' Marcus Morris receives key to the city for charitable efforts: 'I would be nothing without this city'

Philadelphia 76ers
NBA veteran, Philly native Marcus Morris Sr. gets key to the city

Veteran NBA forward and Philadelphia native Marcus Morris Sr. was awarded the key to the city for his work giving back to the city.

PHILADELPHIA - Sixers' forward and Philadelphia native Marcus Morris Sr. received the key to the city Thursday for charitable efforts made through a foundation he co-founded. 

Family Over Everything was started in 2017 by Marcus, his twin brother and NBA veteran Markieff Morris, their mother Thomasine Morris, and European League player Thomas Robinson.

Family Over Everything, according to its website, "provides support and guidance that helps alleviate the burdens, financial and otherwise, faced by many single parents, families in underserved communities, and at-risk members of society."

Several Sixers, including Joel Embiid, Tobias Harris, and Tyrese Maxey, attended Thursday's ceremony to support their teammate.

"I represent my city everywhere I go, it means a lot to me," Morris Sr. said. "I would be nothing without this city, every team I've ever been on, every time I've been announced, they say ‘from North Philadelphia’."

Morris Sr. attended Prep Charter High School in Philadelphia and APEX Academy in Pennsauken. He was drafted 14th overall out of Kansas in the 2011 NBA Draft and has since played in parts of 13 NBA seasons.