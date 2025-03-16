Expand / Collapse search

Sixers' Tyrese Maxey hosts 10-year-old Philly plane crash survivor at game

By
Published  March 16, 2025 6:55pm EDT
Heartwarming News
FOX 29 Philadelphia

Eagles star A.J. Brown visits crash survivor in hospital

The Philadelphia Eagles wide receiver A.J. Brown visited 10-year-old Andre Howard in the hospital with the Lombardi trophy in tow. Howard was one of the on ground victims critically injured after a medical transport plane crashed in Northeast Philadelphia on January 31.

The Brief

    • The Philadelphia 76ers star Tyrese Maxey hosted one of the survivors of the deadly Northeast Philly plane crash to Friday night's game against the Pacers.
    • Andre Howard III was hit in the head while protecting his sister during the Philly plane crash and underwent surgery.

PHILADELPHIA - A family impacted by the deadly medical transport plane crash that occurred in Northeast Philly on January 31, has received an unforgettable experience. 

All thanks to Philadelphia 76ers star Tyrese Maxey. 

What we know:

Sixers point and shooting guard, Tyrese Maxey hosted Andre Howard III who also goes by the nickname, Trey, and his family, to Friday night's game against the Pacers. 

The Sixers posted pictures and a video of the special moment on X, formerly known as Twitter. 

This wholesome moment comes about a month after Philadelphia Eagles Super Bowl champion A.J. Brown visited Trey in the hospital. 

The backstory:

Andre Howard III was rushed to the hospital after his dad says he dived to protect his sister during the devastating plane crash in Northeast Philadelphia on January 31.

The 10-year-old was hit by flying metal debris and had to have emergency brain surgery. 

He was in a medically induced coma.

Trey's family told FOX 29 that he was officially discharged from the hospital on Sunday, March 9. 

The Source: The information in this story is from the Sixers and Andre Howard III's family.

