Skimming device found installed at South Jersey grocery store

The Brief Police in South Jersey are sounding the alarm after a skimming device was found in a Camden County store. Police say the device was installed over a credit card machine at the Save-A-Lot in Pennsauken. They have a warning for potential victims.



Pennsauken Police say if you shopped at a Save-A-Lot between March 2nd and 6th and used a credit card machine, it’s highly recommended you alert your credit card company.

What we know:

Police in Pennsauken say a skimming device was found at a grocery store on Federal Street. They are warning customers of the Save-A-Lot to check with their credit card companies to determine if there are suspicious charges.

The device was placed over a keypad on March 2nd, at about 1 p.m. and it was removed on March 6th. Anyone who shopped in the store on any of those days should contact their credit card companies.

What they're saying:

Customer Lidia Gonzalez was shocked and said, "That is very crazy. I had no idea. No idea. That’s very scary. That makes me very nervous, even shopping online and all that kind of stuff. But yeah, it makes me very nervous."

Customer Christy Pena audibly gasped and stated, "You know what? Let me tell you, this week, I had a charge of $105 taken out of my card and I called Chase and I said, ‘Where is this charge coming from because I paid all my bills already.’"

Pena then showed the unknown charge and believes it’s connected to the skimming device. She added, "It makes me feel weird and it makes me wonder who put that on the register?"

The backstory:

This past January, Burlington Township Police released surveillance video of a man installing a skimming device at a 7-Eleven.

The FBI says it only takes seconds to install one and estimates skimming costs financial institutions and consumers more than $1 billion each year.

The agency recommends pulling at the edges of a credit or debit card machine keypad before using one.

Related article

What you can do:

Customer Enrique Moraza said, "Actually, when I put my card in there, I actually pull on the device to see if there’s any skimmers on there." He continued, "From YouTube videos, I see people put a skimmer on top of the device, so just give it a little tug and make sure there’s nothing on top of there. That’s pretty much it."

A Save-A-Lot manager says they’re cooperating with police on the investigation and are taking extra precautions to protect customers.

Anyone with information about the skimming device is urged to contact Pennsauken Police Det. Madden at (856) 488-0080 Ext-2499 or rmadden@pennsaukenpolice.org.