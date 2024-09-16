Skimming devices found at several Wawa locations in Delaware under investigation: police

article

The Delaware State Police have started an investigation after they say skimming devices were found on the self-checkout kiosks at several Wawa locations in Sussex County.

Police say anyone who has completed transactions at the following Wawa locations listed below between August 31, 2024, and September 14, 2024, should review their banking or credit card accounts for fraudulent transactions:

24930 John J Williams Highway, Millsboro, Delaware

30155 Veterans Way, Wawa, Rehoboth Beach, Delaware

35436 Wolfe Neck Rd, Wawa, Rehoboth, Delaware

17663 Dartmouth Dr, Lewes, Delaware

Tips to avoid skimming devices

In addition to urging folks to check their accounts for fraudulent activity, police have also shared a list of tips to help avoid becoming victim to skimming devices.

Check for a camera. Cameras could be used to record the PINs being entered. Avoid using the debit payment option where PINs are required.

Tap-to-pay is currently the most secure method of payment, followed by the EMV chip payment method.

Check for signs of tampering. Pull on the card slot and wiggle the keypad since the skimming devices are usually placed directly over the actual slot.

What happens if I find a potential skimming device?

Notify the business management.

Monitor banking or credit accounts for fraudulent transactions.

Report any suspicious activity to law enforcement.

The Delaware State Police Financial Crimes Unit will continue to investigate this incident.

Anyone who witnessed or has information regarding this case should contact Sergeant A. Morris by calling (302) 752-3806.

You can also send information by sending a private Facebook message to the Delaware State Police or contacting Delaware Crime Stoppers at 1-800-847-3333.