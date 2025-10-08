Skippack Township supervisor resigns amid disturbing child sexual abuse charges

Nicholas Fountain, a long-serving township supervisor in Skippack Township, Montgomery County, has resigned following his arrest on multiple felony charges related to the sexual abuse of a minor.

The Skippack Board of Supervisors unanimously accepted his resignation at their meeting Wednesday night.

What we know:

Fountain, who served as vice chairman, was arrested for the repeated sexual assault of a nine-year-old child over nearly seven years.

According to the affidavit of probable cause, Fountain was in a caregiving role to the victim during the abuse. He admitted to the assaults, stating the last incident occurred just before the victim turned 16.

In late September, Fountain was also charged in Maryland for engaging in sexually explicit online conversations with a detective posing as a 14-year-old boy.

What they're saying:

Community members expressed shock and dismay at the allegations.

Amy Smith, a Skippack Township resident, stated, "It's a tragedy. My thoughts and prayers are with the families and the victims. I'm glad his resignation has been tendered."

Clint Buckwalter, a long-time resident, remarked, "I was surprised, shocked it happened here, but stuff happens everywhere."

The board has stated, "The actions alleged in those charges have no place in our community, in Montgomery County or anywhere else, and we vehemently condemn such behavior. Our thoughts are with anyone impacted by these allegations."

The backstory:

Fountain's online biography reveals he is a father of three and a daycare owner.

He owns Magnolia Children's Academy in Gilbertsville and Camp Magnolia in Skippack with his wife and father.

He has been a township supervisor for 12 years until his resignation tonight.

What's next:

Fountain is currently jailed without bail, with a preliminary hearing scheduled for October 15.

The Skippack Township Supervisors are accepting letters of interest and resumes to fill the vacancy until October 15.

A special meeting will be held on October 29 to hear from top candidates and vote on Fountain's replacement.