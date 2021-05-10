Slain Delaware officer remembered as a hero

Hundreds of police officers joined family and friends in saying goodbye to a Delaware officer who authorities say was fatally attacked while responding to a fight.

Officers from Delaware, Maryland and other states and members of the community that Delmar police Cpl. Keith Heacook served for 22 years attended the service in Salisbury, Maryland, on Monday.

Authorities say Heacook was attacked April 25 by 30-year-old Randon Wilkerson of Salisbury, after responding to a fight. Heacook died days later.

Wilkerson was charged with attempted murder. Officials say the charges will be upgraded to include murder.

Heacook’s stepdaughter said he was a best friend to her mother, Susan.

