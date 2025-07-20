Small plane crashes near Lancaster Airport
LANCASTER, Pa. - Crews are on the scene after a small plane crashed in Lancaster County early Sunday morning, the second plane incident in the area over the past couple of days.
What we know:
The plane crashed in a field after departing Lancaster Airport in Pennsylvania around 8 a.m. Sunday, according to the Federal Aviation Administration.
Officials say the plane was a Piper PA-46, and that only the pilot was onboard at the time of the crash.
What we don't know:
The condition of the pilot has yet to be released, along with any details about what caused the crash.
What's next:
The FAA, along with the National Transportation Safety Board, are investigating the crash.
Dig deeper:
The plane crash comes just days after a plane experienced a landing gear malfunction at Lancaster Airport.
It remained airborne before safely touching down around 10:30 a.m. Thursday, according to fire officials.
No one was injured.
The Source: Information from this article was provided by the FAA and Manheim Township Fire Rescue.