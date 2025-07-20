Expand / Collapse search

Small plane crashes near Lancaster Airport

Published  July 20, 2025 12:03pm EDT
Pennsylvania
The Brief

    • A plane crashed near Lancaster Airport early Sunday morning.
    • Officials say only the pilot was onboard.
    • The condition of the pilot has yet to be released.

LANCASTER, Pa. - Crews are on the scene after a small plane crashed in Lancaster County early Sunday morning, the second plane incident in the area over the past couple of days.

What we know:

The plane crashed in a field after departing Lancaster Airport in Pennsylvania around 8 a.m. Sunday, according to the Federal Aviation Administration.

Officials say the plane was a Piper PA-46, and that only the pilot was onboard at the time of the crash.

What we don't know:

The condition of the pilot has yet to be released, along with any details about what caused the crash.

What's next:

The FAA, along with the National Transportation Safety Board, are investigating the crash.

Dig deeper:

The plane crash comes just days after a plane experienced a landing gear malfunction at Lancaster Airport.

It remained airborne before safely touching down around 10:30 a.m. Thursday, according to fire officials. 

No one was injured.

The Source: Information from this article was provided by the FAA and Manheim Township Fire Rescue.

