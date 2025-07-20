Small plane crashes near Lancaster Airport

The Brief A plane crashed near Lancaster Airport early Sunday morning. Officials say only the pilot was onboard. The condition of the pilot has yet to be released.



Crews are on the scene after a small plane crashed in Lancaster County early Sunday morning, the second plane incident in the area over the past couple of days.

What we know:

The plane crashed in a field after departing Lancaster Airport in Pennsylvania around 8 a.m. Sunday, according to the Federal Aviation Administration.

Officials say the plane was a Piper PA-46, and that only the pilot was onboard at the time of the crash.

What we don't know:

The condition of the pilot has yet to be released, along with any details about what caused the crash.

What's next:

The FAA, along with the National Transportation Safety Board, are investigating the crash.

Dig deeper:

The plane crash comes just days after a plane experienced a landing gear malfunction at Lancaster Airport.

It remained airborne before safely touching down around 10:30 a.m. Thursday, according to fire officials.

No one was injured.