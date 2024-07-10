Smash-and-grab suspects ransack luxury Margate store before fleeing: police
MARGATE, N.J. - Police are trying to find the thieves they say targeted a luxury store at the Jersey Shore in an early morning robbery this week.
An alarm went off at Carolines Fashion Luxuries at 9412 Ventnor Avenue around 2:40 a.m. Tuesday.
Witnesses called 911 after seeing suspects break into the store through its front window.
Once inside, police say they stole multiple items throughout the store before fleeing in a vehicle.
Police have yet to release any information about how many items were stolen, along with their worth.
Video surveillance is being gathered as police attempt to identify the suspects.