SNAP benefit losses: GoPuff, Philly businesses step up to help those in need

The Brief Millions of Americans could lose SNAP food benefits starting Saturday due to the government shutdown. Philadelphia alone has half a million people who may be affected. Local businesses are stepping up to help those in need.



As the government shutdown looms, millions of Americans face the loss of their food stamp benefits this Saturday, leaving many in Philadelphia vulnerable.

However, some local businesses are stepping up to help those in need.

Local businesses offer food support

What we know:

Andrew Cunningham of K and A Bagel at 1426 NJ-70 in Cherry Hill is ensuring no bagel goes to waste.

The shop is giving away leftover bagels every afternoon to those facing food insecurity.

"Why not. We have the food we want to make sure people can get it," said Cunningham.

Center City Soft Pretzel Co. on 816 Washington Avenue in South Philly is offering 3 free pretzels to anyone with a SNAP or WIC card.

"The fact that there could be children existing in the city of Philadelphia without a meal without food in their belly doesn’t make any sense to me," said Erika Tonelli Bonnett, owner of Center City Soft Pretzel Co.

GoPuff delivery is providing $50 off groceries and free delivery for SNAP recipients.

"We’ve been accepting SNAP benefits for about a year now or so," said Brigid Gorham, Sr. Dir. of Communications at GoPuff. It’s estimated nearly 500,000 people in Philadelphia depend on SNAP food assistance every month.

Jennifer Zavala, owner of Juana Tamale on 1941 E Passyunk Avenue, is offering free hot taco meals to children starting Saturday.

"I thought of myself as a parent and I probably wouldn’t know where to go," said Zavala. She hopes to inspire other businesses to offer services for those struggling.

A dental office recently donated $500 worth of meals to Zavala's cause. "It’s important for people like myself and other communities to step up and act as a vessel for information," she said.

What we don't know:

The long-term impact of the government shutdown on food security remains uncertain.