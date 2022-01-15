Snow totals: Sunday snow, rain to impact area into Monday morning

A storm that brought messy conditions to the East Coast through the day Sunday brought snow and rain to the Delaware Valley Sunday night.

While some parts of the area could see significant snowfall, other parts of the area will hardly see any snow at all. Instead, areas south of the I-95 corridor - like shore towns and southern Delaware -will only see rain.

Winter weather advisories were set to expire at 10 p.m. Sunday for more inland areas of southern New Jersey, Philadelphia, and suburbs to the north and west.

The National Weather Service had not previously included southern New Jersey in the advisory but added them Sunday afternoon.

The National Weather Service says very cold ground temperatures meant snow and ice could have an immediate impact on roadways.

Wind will also pose a problem through the night, cranking at 20-30 mph with 40 mph gusts. These strong winds in hand with heavy, wet snow on branches could lead to power outages for some parts of the Pennsylvania suburbs.

Wind advisories area in effect along the New Jersey coast.

After Monday, the weather looks quiet, but chilly, for the week ahead.

It'll remain cold on Tuesday before turning milder for Wednesday. By the end of the week brutal cold will return.

When will the snow change to rain?

Snow was forecasted to accumulate in the city and north and west suburbs through the early evening, creating slick conditions on roads and any untreated surfaces.

Later in the evening, between 7 and 9 p.m., forecasters say snow would change to ice and then rain for most of the I-95 corridor and to the south.

Rain and windy conditions were expected to continue through the early morning hours, finally tapering off around 5 a.m.

How much snow will we get?

Due to the forecasted change in precipitation, predicted snow totals varied throughout the area – more so than they have during previous snowfalls this year.

The Pocono Mountains and parts of the Lehigh Valley could see five or more inches as they were expected to see more snow than rain. Areas like Allentown and Lancaster were forecasted to see between 3-5 inches.

The I-95 corridor - stretching from Wilmington into New York City - were only expected to see a coating to two inches of snow before the rain began.

Southern New Jersey and Delaware will see mostly rain for the duration of the storm.

For the latest forecasts and conditions, download the FOX 29 Weather Authority app.

Besides slick travel from the snow around dinnertime and shortly after in parts of our area, windy weather will be an issue.

