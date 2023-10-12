Expand / Collapse search

Solar eclipse: The best times and locations to view 'Ring of Fire' eclipse

Will Delaware Valley see 'Ring of Fire' eclipse?

The "Ring of Fire" eclipse is set for Saturday around noon, but forecasters believe it may be too cloudy in the Delaware Valley to view it.

PHILADELPHIA - This weekend, parts of the United States will see a "Ring of Fire" eclipse.

Out in the west, the moon will block most, but not all, of the sun during breakfast time. This leads to a ring of sun being visible around a dark circle.

Back at home in Pennsylvania, Delaware and New Jersey, it will be too cloudy for us to see the partial eclipse.

If we didn't have the rainy, cloudy skies, the moon here would block about a quarter of our sun. Through eclipse glasses the sun would have the shape of a crescent moon.

Not that we'll notice, but the eclipse happens in our area around lunchtime on Saturday.

But all is not lost, NASA will broadcast a live feed of the eclipse from the western United States on YouTube.