Solar eclipse: The best times and locations to view 'Ring of Fire' eclipse
PHILADELPHIA - This weekend, parts of the United States will see a "Ring of Fire" eclipse.
Out in the west, the moon will block most, but not all, of the sun during breakfast time. This leads to a ring of sun being visible around a dark circle.
Back at home in Pennsylvania, Delaware and New Jersey, it will be too cloudy for us to see the partial eclipse.
RELATED COVERAGE: Solar eclipse forecast: Southwest likely to have best viewing conditions for October 'ring of fire'
If we didn't have the rainy, cloudy skies, the moon here would block about a quarter of our sun. Through eclipse glasses the sun would have the shape of a crescent moon.
Not that we'll notice, but the eclipse happens in our area around lunchtime on Saturday.
But all is not lost, NASA will broadcast a live feed of the eclipse from the western United States on YouTube.