Some indoor recreational activities can resume in NJ next week, gyms to remain closed

On Wednesday, New Jersey Governor Phil Murphy announced a number of indoor recreational activities could resume at a limited capacity next week.

Museums, aquariums, indoor recreation facilities, and libraries can reopen at 25% capacity Thursday, July 2.

Indoor entertainment venues such as movie theaters, night clubs, concert venues, and performing arts centers will remain closed. Gyms and fitness centers also remain closed, though Murphy says they will allow for individualized training sessions by appointment only.

The following indoor recreation facilities will be permitted to reopen next week:

Bowling alleys

Batting cages

Shooting ranges

Boardwalk arcades

Murphy continued to stress vigilance about mitigating the spread of coronavirus indoors and added that all of the reopening businesses would come with mask requirements for guests and staff. The businesses will also need to employ heightened sanitation standards and abide by social distancing guidelines.

In a separate announcement Thursday, New Jersey was among three states that will require visitors from states with high infection rates to quarantine for 14 days.

