Visitor shot, robbed at Biden Welcome Center in Delaware

A New Yorker's drive through Delaware took a terrifying turn when a robbery escalated into a shooting this weekend.

The 45-year-old man had stopped at the Biden Welcome Center in Newark early Sunday morning when police say he was approached by a suspect or suspects.

He was robbed, then shot, and found lying on the ground in the Starbucks parking lot.

Delaware State troopers rushed him to a local hospital, where he was treated for non-life-threatening injuries.

There is currently no description of the suspect(s) as police continue to investigate.