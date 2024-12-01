Visitor shot, robbed at Biden Welcome Center in Delaware
NEWARK, Del. - A New Yorker's drive through Delaware took a terrifying turn when a robbery escalated into a shooting this weekend.
The 45-year-old man had stopped at the Biden Welcome Center in Newark early Sunday morning when police say he was approached by a suspect or suspects.
He was robbed, then shot, and found lying on the ground in the Starbucks parking lot.
Delaware State troopers rushed him to a local hospital, where he was treated for non-life-threatening injuries.
There is currently no description of the suspect(s) as police continue to investigate.