Son of former Philadelphia Eagle Hugh Douglas dies in 'devastating' car crash, college says

Hugh Douglas, the son of former Philadelphia Eagles star Hugh Douglas, was struck and killed during a car crash in Georgia on Monday.

The sophomore was one of two college students who tragically lost their lives in the "devastating car accident," according to a post by Morehouse College.

"Hugh and Christion were not just friends but also roommates during their sophomore year, and their loss is deeply felt by all of us in the Morehouse family," the college said.

The college went on to say Douglas was as an "exceptional student who displayed immense dedication and promise," describing his roommate Christion Files Jr. as a "remarkable young man."

Douglas is the son of Hugh Douglas, who played defensive end for the Philadelphia Eagles from 1998 to 2002.

"You were already a better man than me," Douglas tweeted Monday alongside a photo of his son.