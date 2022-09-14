Source: Search of Delaware County property linked to 2014 disappearance of Amanda DeGuio

article

Authorities executed a search warrant at a Delaware County property in connection to the 2014 disappearance of Amanda DeGuio, according to law enforcement sources.

Authorities, some equipped with shovels, were seen on 270 Red Pump Road in Nottingham on Wednesday afternoon.

DeGuio was 24-years-old when she disappeared without a trace from her home in Upper Darby on June 3, 2014. She reportedly left without her cell phone, credit cards, or a change of clothes.

Leads have been sparse in the more than eight years since DeGuio vanished. Authorities in Upper Darby have commemorated the anniversary of her disappearance by asking for tips.

Amanda DeGuio

While she was in recovery for opioid addiction after surgery, DeGuio was known to visit friends in Swarthmore, but no signs of her were found there.

Police also investigated a reported sighting of DeGuio years ago in Kensington, but the person turned out to be someone else.

"Amanda was a mother, she was a sister she was a daughter. And we want the public to know we’re still actively working it and we’ll never stop working it and hopefully, we can bring some peace to the family," Upper Darby Superintendent Timothy Bernhardt said last summer.

DeGuio has two daughters who family members say she would have never abandoned. The DeGuio family hired a private investigator specializing in missing persons and a reward still stands for Amanda’s return.

"We’re hoping that by a story or an article someone might remember something, and even if it was two years ago, three years ago or four years ago, if they didn’t report it or didn't think it was important to to give us that information," Bernhardt said.