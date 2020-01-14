Sources: Teen leads police to body in trash can in Olney

Philadelphia police are investigating after a body was found in a trash can in Olney.

Crime scene investigators gathered bags of evidence from a home off Fairhill Street in Olney Tuesday night. A search warrant was conducted just hours later and a block away from where police found the body of a male around 1:30 p.m. near 6th and Rockland streets.

Law enforcement sources tell FOX 29 that the body may have been there since around Christmas. Sources say a 14-year-old girl told a school official that her current boyfriend may have killed her ex-boyfriend. After police were called, they discovered the male's body inside a trash can.

Police are investigating whether the killing was the result of a love triangle and whether the former girlfriend of the victim actually witnessed the homicide. Sources say several people are being questioned as of Tuesday night.

The investigation is ongoing.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates.

