South American 'crime tourists' in Delaware: Police warn of increase in 'advanced' home burglaries

A troubling nationwide crime trend has made its way to Delaware as officials say international criminal enterprises are targeting homes in at least one county.

South American crime rings known as "theft groups" or "crime tourists" have already committed multiple burglaries in New Castle County this year, according to the local police department.

The highly organized criminal enterprises are said to travel from state to state, targeting expensive homes and homes owned by Asian-Americans.

Utilizing "advanced techniques," including radios, disguises, lookouts, and surveillance, officials say the groups work fast to execute their crimes.

They are known to steal jewelry, watches, designer merchandise, cash and gold bars and ship the stolen items back to their home countries.

Police say several of these criminal, often Chilean or Columbian nationals, have been arrested in New Castle County. However, many remain wanted for outstanding warrants.

SAFETY TIPS

Residents are being urged by police to take these additional steps to keep themselves, and their homes safe:

1. Consult with your homeowner’s association on the installation of Automated License Plate Readers at the entrance/exit of neighborhoods.

2. Secure Doors and Windows: Install solid exterior doors with deadbolt locks and reinforced frames. Use high-quality locks on all doors and consider upgrading to smart locks for added security. Install window locks on all accessible windows and reinforce glass with security film or laminates.

3. Install a comprehensive home security system that includes burglar alarms, motion sensors, and security cameras. Display signs or stickers indicating the presence of a security system, which can act as a deterrent.

4. Install motion-sensor lights around the perimeter of your home, particularly near entry points. Ensure that pathways, entrances, and dark areas are well-lit to minimize hiding spots for potential burglars.

5. Join or establish a neighborhood watch program to create a sense of community and collective security. Communicate with your neighbors, report suspicious activities, and look out for one another.

6. Keep valuable items, such as jewelry, cash, and important documents, in a secure safe or lockbox. Avoid leaving valuable items in plain sight through windows or in easily accessible areas.

7. Maintain a well-maintained appearance of your home to deter potential burglars. Use timers for lights and electronic devices to create the illusion of occupancy when you’re away.

8. Avoid sharing vacation plans or posting about being away from home on social media. Burglars can exploit this information to target unoccupied houses.

9. Install security bars or grilles on vulnerable entry points such as basement windows or sliding doors. Consider reinforcing doors with door jammers or security plates to prevent forced entry.

10. Be aware of your surroundings and report any suspicious activities to local authorities. Consider installing surveillance cameras to monitor and record activities around your property.

11. Report suspicious persons and vehicles to 9-1-1.