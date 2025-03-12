South Jersey family reunites with mother after ICE raids Jersey Kebab restaurant

The Brief Emine Emanet, 47, has been released from a detention center after ICE officers raided her family-owned business on February 25, 2025. Both Emine and her husband, Celal Emanet, were detained by ICE, but Emine was released on bond weeks after Celal was released. The Emanet family reunited at the detention center in Elizabeth, NJ Wednesday for Emine's release.



"Reunited and it feels so good."

A South Jersey mother is back with her family after being detained by ICE for more than two weeks.

The Haddon Township family says their nightmare is over, for now.

What we know:

It was a joyful reunion for the Emanet family, warmly embracing Emine, who has been in custody at the Elizabeth Detention Center these last two weeks.

"I'm so happy now," said Emine Emanet, released from Elizabeth Detention Center.

"My heart is very full, happy to say," said Celal Emanet of Jersey Kebab.

Her husband Celal and son Muhammed have been fighting for Emine’s release since ICE raided their business, Jersey Kebab, in Haddon Township on February 25.

Celal was released that day with a GPS ankle monitor, but authorities chose to detain Emine, holding her at the Elizabeth Detention Center in North Jersey.

"You know it was tough days. You know we’re in trial. Sometimes we are in tough days, sometimes we have good days, so today is a very good day for me," Celal said.

The family moved from Turkey to the U.S. in 2008 on a religious worker's visa. Before that expired, Celal applied for a green card, but it was denied three times, and the family has been going through the appeals process since 2016, waiting for a decision.

The nonprofit Envision Freedom Fund in Brooklyn paid for Emine’s $7,500 bond, and now the couple both have upcoming court hearings to decide their fate in the U.S.

"Even though my mom was only in there for two weeks, she said there are others in there who have been in there for months and they have not seen the sun at all, they have not seen the sky at all for this entire time," said Muhammed Emanet, their son.

During the interview, Emine spoke in Turkish, expressing her appreciation to the community for standing up for her and her family.

"It made her very emotional. It made her—they’re truly like our family now. Hugs and kisses to all our community and our neighbors," Muhammed translated.

Emine says she'd like to get right back to work at their family-owned business. But first, she will spend quality time with her family.