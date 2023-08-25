South Jersey man pleads guilty to breaking limbs of girlfriend's cat 'beyond repair,' officials say

article

A 28-year-old man could spend years behind bars for committing two different crimes, one that resulted in the death of his girlfriend's cat.

Michael Ciarla, of Galloway Township, pleaded guilty to animal cruelty and aggravated assault by pointing a firearm.

The animal cruelty charge stems from an incident with his girlfriend's cat back in 2021.

Officials say Ciarla admitted to slamming a door on the cat multiple times, breaking numerous bones "beyond repair." The cat had to be humanely euthanized.

The aggravated assault incident occurred a month earlier when officials say Ciarla brandished a BB gun at another man.

When the victim tried to walk away, Ciarla placed the gun to the back of his head and cocked it, according to authorities.

He was taken into custody after a standoff with police.

His plea deal calls for 365 days without parole for the aggravated assault and three years for the animal cruelty offense. Sentencing is scheduled for October 5.