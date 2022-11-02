South Jersey Phillies fan misses Game 3 of World Series to donate kidney to father-in-law

Jennifer and Rob Hildebrand got their World Series picture on Monday night, only to be sent home moments later when Game 3 was postponed due to weather.

While most of us would drop just about anything for the rescheduled game on Tuesday – Rob had a much bigger responsibility.

"He feels like he was the lucky one to be able to do it," Jennifer said.

Jennifer’s father, Bill, has been on dialysis for almost three years and on a transplant list for a new kidney. He has polycystic kidney disease.

Rob, who shares three young children with Jennifer, and is a health and physical education teacher at Kingsway Middle School in Woolwich Township, New Jersey, went through the testing and was a perfect match.

RED OCTOBER

"He even had the same blood type as my husband did and he so graciously offered to give one of his kidneys to my husband, and we are forever grateful," said Beverly Park, Bill’s wife.

While some would say the surgery timing was unfortunate, for the Hildebrand’s, there is something special about the Phillies and big life moments.

Jennifer and Rob got engaged on the day of the Phillies World Series parade in 2008 and they had a Phillies-themed wedding in August 2009.

On the day of game three of the World Series, Rob underwent a successful surgery to save Bill’s life.

"Not only is it saving my husband’s life, but his quality of life, and the things that he will be able to do," Parks said.

No doubt—that will include some future Phillies games.

In the meantime, they will cheer them on from Jefferson Hospital.

"My husband was in and out of it after the surgery obviously, but any time he heard the announcer’s voice raise a little bit, the eyes popped open," Jennifer said. "In the end, everybody will be healthy, and we’ll be able to enjoy all of our vacations and make those memories for that much longer."