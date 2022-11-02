World Series: Phillies legends Jimmy Rollins, Chase Utley to throw first pitches for Game 4

Even more Philadelphia sports legends are making their way to the mound for Wednesday night's game.

Former Phillies Jimmy Rollins and Chase Utley will be throwing out ceremonial first pitches at Citizens Bank Park as the Phillies take on the Houston Astros with a 2-1 lead.

The Fightin' Phils are heading into Game 4 on a high after a historic win during their first home game of the 2022 World Series. Alec Bohm hit the 1,000th home run in World Series history, one of five homers blasted out of the park by Bryce Harper, Brandon Marsh, Kyle Schwarber and Rhys Hoskins.

The last time Rollins and Utley made in an appearance in a Phillies World Series run it was definitely good news for the city of Philadelphia! Here's hoping that streak continues this year!

Their first pitch will be followed by the National Anthem performed by singer-songwriter Madison Watkins, whose hit song "Someday" has gone viral.

First Lady Jill Biden, a Phillies fan, herself, will also join players, coaches, umpires and fans as they hold up names of loved ones for a Stand Up To Cancer moment during the 5th inning.