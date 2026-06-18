South Jersey teen shot in 2024 graduates after suffering traumatic brain injury

The Brief Amante Cowans was shot in 2024. The teen had to learn to walk again and loss strength on one side of his body. He plans to go to college and is considering a career in HVAC.



The shooting happened June 5th of 2024 inside their previous home in Winslow Township.

What we know:

Amy Money says Amante and his then 15-year-old friend were in his bedroom when he was shot.

She says she was told the case was closed due to insufficient evidence to charge anyone.

"I felt great. Woke up feeling great," said 18-year-old Amante Cowans while standing on the field at Triton Regional High School in Runnemede this evening.

He is excited for what is about to happen. It has been a long road for the teen who was shot two years ago.

"I’m really proud of myself," he said.

Seeing him in his royal blue cap and gown is emotional for his mom Amy Money and other family. They were not sure he would make it this far because of the severity of his injury from being shot in the head.

"Hasn’t been able to move his left arm, kinda stays closed fist and he has like a limp on his left side," said his mom. "He had to learn how to walk again and he had to learn how to put his clothes on again," said Money.

Today though begins a new chapter. Money credits her faith and the staff at Triton for advocating and caring for her son when he transferred here after being shot.

"He knows that God is the one that brought him through and he is overjoyed. He is so ready to have his independence, and he is so ready to just be out of school. He is like I am done mom! I did it!" said Money.

What we don't know:

We do not know what led up to the shooting or to whom the gun belonged.