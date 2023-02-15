South Philadelphia community refrigerator in need of volunteers to continue to serve those in need

There’s a 24-hour community fridge in South Philadelphia and it’s having a huge impact on the community by feeding so many people. But, now they are seeking the public’s help.

There are thousands of people in Philadelphia who have food insecurity. The People’s Kitchen is trying to close the gap by providing free, nutritious meals every day at 3 p.m. This non-traditional soup kitchen receives donated food from a variety of sources and, every day, a chef comes in and works their magic creating 100 meals.

Lead Chef, April McGregor, said, "My job is just to come here, see what’s been donated and then, on the fly, quickly, before all the volunteers get here, decide what we’re gonna do to utilize those donations."

Wednesday, it’s turkey Jambalaya.

Temple student, Noah Cason, is a first-time volunteer and he’s their only volunteer Wednesday.

"When volunteers don’t show up, we have to dig in and cook ourselves," Alexandria D’or, Director of Community Engagement, stated.

D’or hopes to lure volunteers to The People’s Kitchen, so they can continue to serve the public. "You will be trained with a professional chef and I learn something here every day."

Aside from serving meals at 3 p.m., The People’s Kitchen also stocks the refrigerator out front with meals to go.

There are no income guidelines. The only eligibility requirement is an empty stomach.

Noah Cason says he hasn’t volunteered for several years and he’s glad he went in. "It feels good. I’m not working for some corporation. I have nothing better to do, so I might as well give my time."

Anyone who would like to donate or volunteer can get more information at The People’s Kitchen website, here.