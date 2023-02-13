Councilman Kenyatta Johnson visits Philadelphia neighborhood where woman was attacked, robbed

A Philadelphia City Councilmember went door-to-door Monday to help reassure safety in the community following a vicious ambush assault and robbery that was caught on camera.

Police say a 30-year-old woman was walking down Addison Street around 7:10 p.m. when she was approached from behind by four male suspects believed to be in their teens.

Surveillance video of the incident shows one of the suspects running up behind the woman at a high rate of speed, hitting her in the back, knocking her to the ground.

The four suspects then started to kick and stomp on the woman while demanding she hand over her belongings.

Police say the suspects took her belongings and ran off. They were last seen running west on the 1800 block of Addison Street before police say they used the victim’s credit cards.

Investigators released video and images of the suspects inside a Rite Aid at Broad and Christian streets and at a Chipotle restaurant at Broad and Carpenter street.

"I think we were all so surprised when this happened," said Phil Landis, a longtime resident of the neighborhood.

Councilmember Kenyatta Johnson and the captain of the Philadelphia Police Department's 9th District went door-to-door on Monday to try to ease concerns from residents.

"I believe we need to be each other’s eyes and ears, working in partnership with police but also making sure we’re taking care of each other as neighbors," Johnson said.

The councilman said he doesn't live far from where the attack happens so he's "taking the issue personally."

"I appreciated meeting the councilman and it just shows his reinforcement to public safety," Max Kohn said.