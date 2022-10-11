South Philadelphia shooting sends 2 to the hospital, police say
PHILADELPHIA - Authorities with the Philadelphia Police Department are investigating a shooting that left two injured Tuesday morning.
According to police, officers responded to Snyder Avenue in South Philadelphia for reports of a shooting.
Officers responded at the same time two victims arrived at Methodist Hospital by private vehicles, officials say.
Police say a 26-year-old man was shot in the abdomen and a 20-year-old woman was shot in the hip.
Authorities have not yet provided updates on their conditions but say there are no motives or suspects at this time.
This is a developing story. Check back for updates.