South Philadelphia shooting sends 2 to the hospital, police say

article

Authorities with the Philadelphia Police Department are investigating a shooting that left two injured Tuesday morning.

According to police, officers responded to Snyder Avenue in South Philadelphia for reports of a shooting.

Officers responded at the same time two victims arrived at Methodist Hospital by private vehicles, officials say.

MORE LOCAL HEADLINES

Police say a 26-year-old man was shot in the abdomen and a 20-year-old woman was shot in the hip.

Authorities have not yet provided updates on their conditions but say there are no motives or suspects at this time.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates.