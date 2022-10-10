Group aims to stem Philadelphia's gun violence by working in troubled neighborhoods to deescalate conflicts

Organizers are taking to the streets in Philadelphia's most troubled neighborhoods to help bring an end to the spread of gun violence that continues to impact communities.

Damarr Dabney leads a team of ‘violence interrupters’ currently whose goal is stem arguments and retaliations before the combatants resort to violence.

"We’re not afraid of these kids, these are our kids, they need to feel accepted," Dabney said. "Our goal is to squash the beef or retaliation."

Ceasefire Philadelphia is following the Cure Violence model, which looks at violence as a disease. Organizers strive to work one-on-one with those causing the spread of violence.

MORE LOCAL HEADLINES

"We try to interrupt the spread by identifying those individuals who are causing the spread of violence, work with them one-on-one," Maria said.

Marla Davis-Bellamy, Director of Philadelphia's Ceasefire Program, explained that mentors make hour visits and call multiple times per week to help young people turn away from street violence.

"Basically inoculate them with some kind of cure, so they will begin to see life a little bit differently and respond differently," Davis-Bellamy said.

There is currently a team of about 10 people working to cure violence in the city, but Davis-Bellamy says they need about 50 to be fully effective.

Damarr Dabney leads a team of ‘violence interrupters’ currently whose goal is stem arguments and retaliations before the combatants resort to violence.

George Mink Jr. says he turned his life around after serving time behind bars, now he’s trying to intervene early and prevent others from going down the wrong path.

"Their friends are a big impact of why they are acting out in these streets," Mink Jr. said.

While community support is important to help youths succeed, Mink believes the biggest part of the solution starts at home.

"Just try to police your children a little more talk to them more," Mink said.

Dabney echoed the senitment and called on community members to "put their hand out there and get more involved."

Ceasefire Philadelphia says it started in the 22nd Police District in 2010 and saw a 30% reduction in shooting over a three-year period.