South Philadelphia store sells lottery scratch-off ticket worth $3 million

A lottery scratch-off ticket worth $3 million was sold at a store in Philadelphia.

According to the Pennsylvania Lottery, the ticket was sold at the 777 Super Market in South Philadelphia.

The ticket was for the game My Three Million, which costs $30 to buy with the chance of winning the $3 million price.

Scratch-off prizes expire one year after the sale date, so the Pennsylvania Lottery is encouraging winners to immediately sign the back of their ticket and call for earnings.

As a result of the sale, the store will earn a $10,000 bonus.