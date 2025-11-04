South Philly residents fed up after box truck damages cars on narrow street

A South Philly neighborhood is up in arms after a box truck caused major damages to vehicles.

What we know:

The large white box truck was seen on surveillance traveling down Pierce Street in Pennsport on Monday.

The street was so narrow that the truck ended up hitting several vehicles as it went down the street, Anna Martin was driving behind the truck.

"I’m behind him, you can see the cars moving, you can hear the screeching, that’s when the neighbors ran out and try to stop him," says Martin.

One of those neighbors that chased the truck was Eddy Alfaro, who provided FOX29 with pictures of his damaged Nissan.

"It wasn’t like he meant to do it or anything but at a certain point he knew he already hit a car, he didn’t care," says Alfaro.

Instead of stopping the driver kept going even hitting more vehicles as the they tried quickly turning onto South Fourth Street, despite neighbors yelling for them to stop.

Police say they are now searching for the driver of that truck.

"If you hit somebody, you leave a note in front of their windshield, call me when you get a chance, that’s the way it’s supposed to be," says neighbor, Felix Tosado.

Evidence of the incident remains in the area, with debris on the ground, vehicles with damage and empty spots where cars had been towed away.

Neighbors are just hoping the driver of the truck will be found or even better the driver come forward.

"I mean, I just wish he would be held accountable for it, I wish he would have stopped or just stayed and waited for the cops," says Alfaro.

Neighbors says there has been more trucks in the area because of a construction project going on nearby, which they are not sure this is connected to the incident.

What you can do:

Police say if you have any information about this incident to contact them immediately.