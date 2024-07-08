Expand / Collapse search
South Philly triple shooting suspect turns himself in: police

Published  July 8, 2024 3:58pm EDT
Tahjir Williams (Photo: Philadelphia Police Department) 

PHILADELPHIA - The South Philadelphia shooting suspect who hospitalized three people in June turned himself in to authorities on Monday, police say.

Officers say Tahjir Williams, 24, will be charged with three counts of aggravated assault and related offenses after shooting two women and a man on June 2.

Police responded to reports of the incident just before 11:30 p.m. on South 11th Street, where they discovered a woman on the sidewalk with wounds to her pelvis and right arm. 

Officers also found a woman on 11th Street with a gunshot wound to the right leg and a man on the 1000 block of Market Street with a gunshot wound to the right arm. 

All three victims are in stable condition, police say, and the investigation is ongoing. 