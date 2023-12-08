Southbound lanes of I-476 closed Friday following fatal crash in Salford Township

article

A portion of I-476 was shut down late Friday morning and into the afternoon following a deadly crash.

Pennsylvania State Police say a pedestrian who had gotten out of a utility truck that was pulled over on the shoulder of the highway was fatally struck by a tractor trailer.

The crash happened in the southbound lanes at mile marker 36.4 in Salford Township.

According to police, the driver of the utility truck had pulled over on the shoulder to check if their cargo in the back of the truck was properly secured. State police noted that the shoulder is narrow on that part of the highway.

According to a press release from state police, the driver of the tractor trailer was distracted and did not notice the utility truck had stopped ahead.

All southbound lanes were closed pending further investigation.