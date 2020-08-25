Southeast Delco School District students asked to share laptops due to limited availability

Southeast Delco School District students are being asked to share school laptops as they start virtual learning.

Carla G. left Academy Park High School Tuesday with more kids than computers. From 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. Southeast Delco School District families got to pick up Dell laptops to help kick off the school year virtually. However, with a 16, 15, 12, and 7-year-old at home, Carla received just two laptops.

Ahead of the distribution, the district posted a notice on their site saying, "Device availability remains limited, and families with multiple students are being asked to share."

Families with three or less kids get one laptop and those with four or more receive two.

The Southeast Delco School District superintendent says their shipment of an additional 2,500 laptops was delayed until at least mid-September. When they come in those will go to larger families first. They say they want to work with their families so they are also doing synchronous and asynchronous learning. Students can either watch class live or at a time that is convenient for them.

___

Advertisement

For the latest local news, sports and weather, download the FOX 29 News app.

DOWNLOAD: FOX 29 NEWS APP