SPCA rescues 23 dogs, 7 cats from unsanitary living condition in Northampton County

The Pennsylvania division of the SPCA rescued 30 animals from neglectful and unsanitary living conditions at home in Northampton County on Wednesday.

Acting on a search warrant, officers with the organization removed 23 dogs and seven cats from a property in Easton Township.

Humane Law Enforcement officers entered the home Wednesday afternoon and discovered animals running loose and some in cages. An SPCA spokesperson says trash, dog waste and urine was scattered throughout the property, and the heat index inside the home was over 100 degrees.

In addition to the slovenly conditions, officials say the medical well being of some animals was concerning to officers. Several animals had hair loss, overgrown nails and thin bodies.

The dogs and cats were taken to SPCA headquarters for treatment and further medical evaluation. Once medically cleared, they will be made available for adoption.

“This case highlights our continued dedication to saving animals even through the worst of working conditions. The officers spent hours inside this home with a heat index over 107 degrees with high levels of ammonia,” said Nicole Wilson, Director of Humane Law Enforcement at the Pennsylvania SPCA.

Anyone with information about this case, or other cases involving animal cruelty, is encouraged to call the Pennsylvania SPCA’s Cruelty Hotline at (866) 601-SPCA. Tips can be left anonymously.

