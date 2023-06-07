Special delivery: NJ troopers help mom give birth to baby on side of interstate

Starting life off with a bang! This baby boy's birth story is certainly a hard one to beat.

New Jersey State troopers were called to find a woman in a labor in the back if a vehicle on Interstate 287 in Somerset County last month.

Video shows the troopers help the pregnant woman out of the car and onto the side of the interstate, where they delivered her newborn!

The umbilical cord was initially wrapped around the baby, but troopers were able to re-position the mom for a safe delivery.

EMS arrived a short time later and brought mom and baby Jack to the hospital, where they are doing just fine.

Welcome to the work Jack, here's hoping the coming years are much less eventful!