Speed cameras up and running on I-95 work zone in Delaware county

By FOX 29 Staff
Published  July 9, 2024 10:00am EDT
Delaware
NEWARK, Del. - Hey speedy drivers, you may want to take your foot off the pedal!

Speed cameras have been placed along Interstate 95 at Route 896 in Newark as part of the Delaware Department of Transportation's Electronic Speed Safety Program.

Drivers who speed through the construction zone will receive warnings until July 30.

Those caught speeding after the deadline will get a base violation of $20, plus an additional amount depending on how fast you are going.

The construction project is expected to be finished next year.