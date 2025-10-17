Speeding, cellphone use led to fatal Bucks County crash: AG

A Bucks County woman is facing charges in a head-on crash that killed two people and injured a pregnant woman in January.

Tori Gutshall, 29, is accused of using her phone and speeding while driving in rainy weather leading up to the crash, prosecutors said.

What we know:

Gutshall, a Quakertown resident, was charged Wednesday with two counts each of homicide by vehicle, involuntary manslaughter, and accidents involving death.

She was arraigned and her bail was set at $200,000, according to authorities.

The backstory:

Investigators say on January 31, Gutshall was speeding and talking on her phone in rainy weather on John Fries Highway when she swerved into oncoming traffic.

Gutshall's vehicle crashed head-on into an oncoming car, killing Aaron and Christie Bisschop. Her vehicle also struck a second car, injuring a pregnant woman.

A witness told police that Gutshall's vehicle was traveling at a high rate of speed when the crash happened.

What they're saying:

"Every driver has a tremendous responsibility while behind the wheel of what can be a deadly weapon," Pennsylvania Attorney General Dave Sunday said. "In this tragic case, the defendant’s choices to speed and talk on the phone — in poor weather conditions — led to this horrific crash."