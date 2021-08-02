Expand / Collapse search

Spirit reportedly canceling flights to, from Philadelphia International Airport

A heads up if you're headed to Philadelphia International Airport this morning.

PHILADELPHIA - A heads up if you are going to the airport this morning. Spirit airlines has canceled at least ten flights to or from Philadelphia International Airport on Monday. 

The airport just confirmed this to FOX 29 the flight cancellations, but they have not said why the flights have been canceled.

Spirit also canceled flights flying out of Atlantic City, but again a reason has not been given. 

