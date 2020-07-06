Spraygrounds and the Philadelphia Zoo welcome the public back

Kids were excited Monday, as Philadelphia’s 91 Spraygrounds and the Philadelphia Zoo reopened to the public.

Nothing like a cool sprinkle on a sweltering day. Kids in Strawberry Mansion were out enjoying the spray at Mander Playground.

The spray parks are especially inviting since the pool is not an option this summer, thanks to COVID-19 and no time to train lifeguards, according to Mayor Kenney, who was on hand to welcome the kids.

“I pray for next year that we’ll be able to open all our pools, including our 91 spray parks and give our kids a decent life in the city, despite all that’s going on,” Mayor Kenney stated.

No call for a mask or social distance in the waterfall, but all adults and kids not in the water must have them on.

Same goes at the Philadelphia Zoo, also opening Monday.

“It’s been a long 16 weeks since we closed,” said Zoo President Vikram Dewan.

Dewan and the Philadelphia Health Commissioner welcomed visitors with a safety checklist, including face coverings and social distance – just follow the paws.

There are outdoor exhibits only.

Visitors must fill out a COVID related questionnaire upon arrival to the zoo.

But, more than ever, visitors are encouraged to register online and just come on in.

Just minutes after the Zoo opening and at the spray park – the sky opened and Mother Nature provided the spray.

