Spraygrounds to go up across in the city, cooling kits to be distributed to combat heat

With city pools closed due to COVID-19, Philadelphia Managing Director Brian Abernathy says “spraygrounds” will surface across the city and “cooling kits” will be handed out to help combat the heat.

“I came here once to hang out and enjoy the cool water. Due to the virus, there’s a lot of things that are shutdown. That’s pretty messed up,” said Steven Encarnacion of Juniata.

The region’s major utilities will not shut off to customers in the heat.

“It’s just sad because as parents you don’t have nothing to do with the kids just sitting there some school activities, but it’s not enough because they can’t go out,” said Katiana Bartholt, a parent.

Bartholt says that she keeps her 12-year-old Nardy indoors because of the rising cases and the threat of COVID-19.

Philadelphia averages 110 new cases daily, in what Philadelphia Health Commissioner Dr. Thomas Farley calls the “second wave.”

"We can say we’ll live with this virus for a while until a vaccine, that’s going to be months, have to figure out how to deal with it,” said Dr. Farley.

He continued, “COVID-19 is nasty, but it looks like it’s not very smart.”

Coronavirus has closed many of Piccoli Playground’s attractions. Juniata resident Nardy Candio says that things are uninteresting, and he misses going.

“It is boring ‘cause I would like to go to the park and have fun. It’s just boring sitting in the house doing on-line school,” he said.

