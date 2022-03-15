Spring forward no more as Congress paves the way to make daylight saving time permanent

The twice a year ritual – springing forward and falling back - is enough to make a person a little cuckoo.

"Losing that hour of sleep messes up everything," CJ Eiler commented.

At the Henry of Mayfair clock shop, the twice a year ritual of springing forward and falling back may become a thing of the past.

"Yes, I do change clocks. I change a lot of clocks. It’s a good time of year," Jeffrey Lehmann, with Henry of Mayfair, stated.

Called the Sunshine Protection Act, Congress is paving the way for daylight saving time to be permanent, ending the need to have to turn back a clock ever again. That 7:30 a.m. sunrise in January could be 8:30 a.m.

"It’s hard to remember and then your body that day just doesn’t want to focus," Lily Szarko remarked. "How would it work with the universe?"

Good question. But, advocates say more daylight benefits a person’s health, reduces crime and gives kids more time to spend outside, when it’s light.

No surprise, the switch isn’t going over well at the clock shop.

"I think it’s ridiculous that they are wasting time on little things like this. They should be studying for bigger things," Lehmann said.

