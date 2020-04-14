Springsteen, other New Jersey stars holding COVID-19 fundraiser

article

Bruce Springsteen, Jon Bon Jovi and at least a dozen other New Jersey natives will be doing a COVID-19 fundraiser for vulnerable victims in the state later this month, a relief fund announced Tuesday.

The New Jersey Pandemic Relief Fund said the singers and celebrities will appear in videos from their homes at 7 p.m. on April 22.

The other stars include New York Giants running back Saquon Barkley, singer Tony Bennett, actors Danny DeVito and Whoopi Goldberg, as well as comedian Chris Rock. The celebrities will be directing people to the fund’s website so they can donate.

The event will air on Apple Music and AppleTV apps, but will also be broadcast live and rebroadcast five times on E Street Radio on SiriusXM, according to the statement.

The fund will provide grants to existing organizations that have a record of caring for vulnerable communities, according to the fund.

All the money will go to groups that provide “essential services to those in need and to assist those on the front lines of the COVID-19 pandemic,” the fund’s statement said.

The Associated Press contributed to this report.