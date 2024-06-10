St. Charles Carnival: Police urge residents to stay alert amid recent juvenile frenzy

Crowds of unruly juveniles have forced events to shut down across the region, but one local community won't let that stop them from hosting some family fun.

St. Charles Borromeo Parish in Cinnaminson will host its annual carnival from 6 to 11 p.m. June 10-15.

With just hours until opening night, police issued an alert saying they were working with the carnival as they "look forward to a very successful event."

The department says they provided assistance to Pennsauken police this past weekend when large groups caused their Summer Kickoff event to be canceled.

"Over the course of the past several weeks, there have been a number of unfortunate incidents involving unruly groups at several community events throughout the State of New Jersey," police said.

In an abundance of caution, police are asking residents to stay attentive, travel in groups, and report any concerns.