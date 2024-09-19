St. Christopher's Hospital for Children hosts oncology patient talent show

A special night for kids in the fight of their lives as a talent show at St. Christopher’s Hospital for Children was held to give the kids and their families a night of fun and music.

Seven-year-old Easani Russell is doing her best Gracie's Corner veggie dance before a room full of people and her sister joined in on stage for support.

"My daughter is excited. It gives us hope and takes the stress off," said Easani’s mom, Ericka Russell. She says her daughter was diagnosed with cancer on her fifth birthday.

"When she lost her hair, she didn't want to put wigs on, she didn't want to put a hat over it. She wore it proudly and she doesn't let it get her down," said Russell.

Thursday night, Easani and other kids with cancer took part in the 18th Annual Oncology Talent Show at St. Christopher's Hospital for Children. Ava Miller brought along her taekwondo instructor for her performance, wowing the crowd breaking a board.

"I'm very proud of her and her mom and she's pretty nervous now but everything will be ok," said Alex Idisis.

Oncology social worker Mary-Brent Brown hosted the show and says it is a joyous night for staff too. "We often see them in these really difficult times because we always see them at the hospital. We do not get to see them at home when they are enjoying time with their family," Brown explained.

Kids displayed a variety of talents, from singing to dancing. They also received words of encouragement from 18-year-old Edgerin McArthur, who had bone cancer but is cancer free as of November of last year.

"I'm back in school, a freshman in college at Temple University. I am enjoying life and building my strength back up," said McArthur. Edgerin recited poetry in past oncology talent shows.

"A part of surviving through cancer is really enjoying life while you're going through it. It is a form of escapism for them," Edgerin said, talking about the talent show. Staff members performed the finale with a tribute to longtime oncology doctor Dr. Halligan. They all dressed like him.

Before the show families bonded over pizza and ice cream.

"Often it can feel kind of isolating, because their friends don't have children with cancer so they can’t relate. Sometimes they talk to other people in the community, but they just do not get it, whereas these parents are all going to get it," said Brown.