Starbucks employee in Gloucester Township tests positive for hepatitis A

A Starbucks employee in Gloucester Township has tested positive for hepatitis A, according to the health department.

The Camden County Health Department was notified on Wednesday, Nov. 17 by a health care provider that a food handler employed at a Starbucks at 1490 Blackwood Clementon Road tested positive and worked through the infectious period.

Officials say thousands of people may have been impacted. Members of the Food Surveillance Unit visited the store and conducted an inspection, which showed no evidence of food safety violations.

The store was closed for operation and was not reopened until all the employees were vaccinated.

"There’s a limited time that people can get vaccine where it’s effective. For people who were exposed if they get the vaccine within two weeks of that exposure they can prevent hepatitis and prevent getting ill," Caryelle Lasher with the Camden County Health Department said.

Anyone who visited the Starbucks store on Nov. 4,5,6,11,12 or 13 should get the hepatitis A vaccine.

The health department is hosting a hepatitis A vaccine clinic at the Camden County Sustainable Facility at 508 Lakeland Road. Friday’s clinic will run from 3 p.m. to 7 p.m. On Saturday, the clinic will be open from 9 a.m. to 11:30 a.m. Vaccine appointments will be made on a first come first serve basis.

