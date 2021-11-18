Man killed in shootout at West Philadelphia variety store, police say

article

A man is dead and another is badly injured after police say a shootout erupted inside a West Philadelphia variety store late Wednesday night.

Officers from the Philadelphia Police Department responded to the store on the 5600 block of Market Street just after 11 p.m. after hearing gunshots, according to investigators.

A 19-year-old man was found shot multiple times inside the store. He was rushed to Penn Presbyterian Hospital by emergency medical responders where he died, police said.

Officers found a 20-year-old shooting victim around the corner from the store and rushed him to Penn Presbyterian where he was placed in critical condition.

Chief Inspector Scott Small said investigators believe several customers and at least one employee were inside the store at the time of the shooting. According to investigators, at least 10 shots were fired during the shootout, five of which appear to have come from the front door of the business.

No arrests or charges were reported immediately following the deadly shooting.

