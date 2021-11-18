Suspect charged in deadly Ogontz check cashing robbery

article

Authorities have charged a suspect in connection to a deadly armed robbery at an Ogontz check-cashing business on Tuesday afternoon.

Robert Jiles, 64, was arrested on Thursday on the 3900 block of Pulaski Avenue. He is facing criminal homicide robbery, violation uniform firearm act-former convict, violation uniform firearm act-no license and related charges.

According to police, 67-year-old Aruna Mittal was killed during a violent struggle with a gunman inside Any Check Cashed on the 5800 block of Old York Road just after 1 p.m. Tuesday.

Investigators say Mittal was followed into the business by the gunman who forced her past the security door and into an office where he shot her at least once in the chest during a struggle. The gunman stole an undetermined amount of money before fleeing.

Police responded to the business 40 minutes after the deadly shooting when a customer couldn't find help and discovered Mittal's body in the back office.

